Awesome! Shaktimaan movie announced: India’s first superhero to be made in the trilogy

MUMBAI : Shaktimaan is an Indian Hindi-language superhero television show that aired on DD National. Actor Mukesh Khanna played the lead role in the show. The popular television show will be now made in the film which will have three parts. Recently the announcement of the film was done.

Also read: Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna says, 'We are living in terrible times', as he opened up about the demise of his two siblings amid the pandemic

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle, where he shared the announcement post of the film. Taking to his account, Taran shared the announcement video of Shaktimaan. He captioned the post as BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: SONY PICTURES TO BRING THE ICONIC 'SHAKTIMAAN' TO THE BIG SCREEN...

Check out the post here:

He also mentioned in his post, that the film will see a major superstar will be enacting the lead role. The film will be directed by a top-name director from the industry. The film will be a trilogy. Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired film adaptation rights of the hugely popular superhero show Shaktimaan. Sony will partner with Brewing Thoughts P Ltd in association with actor-producer Mukesh Khanna’s Bhesshm International.

The show Shaktimaan saw Mukesh Khanna playing the role of Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji. Shaktimaan was depicted as a human who has attained superhuman powers through meditation and five elements of nature: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, Water. Surendra Pal played the role of Tamraj Kilvish. The show was followed by Shaktimaan: The Animated Series in 2011, and a television film titled Hamara Hero Shaktimaan in 2013. His alter-ego is a funny geek named Pandit Gangadhar, who works as a photographer in a daily newspaper office to maintain his secret identity as Shaktimaan and speaks pure Hindi.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Mukesh Khanna: The 'Shaktiman' who knows too much?



