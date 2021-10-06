Awesome! SRK's fans gather outside Mannat, express unconditional love amid this difficult phase

MUMBAI: A big update has come in Mumbai Drug Case. A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were seen gathering outside his home Mannat, with a hoarding that read, “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take care King!”

Also Read: Must read! All you need to know about Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, who was arrested with Aryan Khan

Earlier, several celebrities from Bollywood have come out to support him. Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, Susanne Khan and many others took to their social media handles to voice their opinion. Salman Khan, Maheep Kapoor have also visited the family amid the controversy.

Also Read: Aryan Khan Case: SCOOP! Here's how Prashant Walde is saving the day for Shah Rukh Khan

Credit: ETIMES