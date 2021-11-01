AWESOME! These jaw-dropping pictures of Natasa Stankovic are UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic has been wooing her fans with her stylish pictures. The Serbian model who came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry has been garnering attention for her glamorous looks.

Famous for her dancing skills, the Bollywood actress is one of the most popular names in showbiz. Time and again her looks have given style tips to her ardent fans. Natasa, who has appeared in several Bollywood films, has yet again won over the hearts of the fans with her stylish avatar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Natasa Stankovic has shared two pictures. The first one is a black and white picture and sees her in a noodle strap dress, posing sensuously for the camera while the next one is a colour photo which has frozen her candid moment. Netizens have gone gaga over the snaps and called her gorgeous, beauty, etc.

Recently, the actress, who is cricketer Hardik Pandya’s better half, shared cute glimpses of her son Agastya as they celebrated Halloween. The little boy was seen dressed as a ghoul in a white costume, looking super cute.

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s heart. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

