Awesome! Vicky Kaushal to play lead in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming ‘love story’

MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker Aanand L Rai has given us meaningful and impactful stories in the past like Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan etc. The director is now all set to work on his next project and Vicky Kaushal will be his lead.

Vicky and Rai have previously collaborated on the film Manmarziyaan and post that share a great bond. The duo have been keen to work together again. Rai was eager to make a pure love story and found a story that he read to Vicky. The URI actor apparently loved the idea and jumped on board.

The untitled project will go on floors by mid 2023 and have a strong female lead. Hunt for a leading lady is now on.

Vicky meanwhile also has The Immortal Ashwatthama, Govinda Naam Mera and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in his kitty.

