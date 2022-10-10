Awsome- Aryan Khan to train under Fauda director Lior Raz for his debut project

Shahrukh Khan has left no stone unturned to make sure his son gets the best mentoring he needs to give fans some excellent quality content

MUMBAI: They say an apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Well, in Aryan Khan’s case, it is almost close to the tree as his very first project won’t be as an actor like his superstar dad Sharukh Khan but will be behind the scenes. 

Aryan is all set to make his grand debut as a writer for an upcoming web series. He has been working on the script with many other writers and mentors. And one of them is Lior Raz, the acclaimed director of the popular and award winning Israeli series Fauda on Netflix. 

Shahrukh Khan has left no stone unturned to make sure his son gets the best mentoring he needs to give fans some excellent quality content and make his son’s debut as a writer a success.

Many were curious if Aryan would also get into acting since SRK’s daughter Suhana is already going to make her debut in Bollywood as an actress in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. To this the Chennai Express actor said, “Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director and is training for it in the US.”

Credit- Indianexpress

 

 

