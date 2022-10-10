Awsome! Rajnikanth to play lead in elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth’s directorial for the first time

Rajnikanth is not just an actor he is a religion down South and fans swear by his films that have made him what he is today.

MUMBAI :South superstar Rajnikanth is literally like a God for Tollywood fans. His shrines and worshippers are plentiful. The evergreen veteran will soon be 72 years old and yet can give any young actor a run for his money playing the lead even today.

Rajnikanth is not just an actor he is a religion down South and fans swear by his films that have made him what he is today. Not just south, but even Bollywood has witnessed his stardom in films like Chaalbaaz, Hum, Darbar, etc.

Rajnikant is now all set to be seen in his 173rd film and that too he will be directed by his eldest daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth. The superstar has signed a two film deal with his previous film Darbar’s makers. The first is to be helmed by Cibi Chakravarthy, while the second will be by his beloved daughter.

The untitled project will be the first collaboration between the father-daughter duo. The Lingaa actor has however played the lead in his younger daughter Soundarya’s directorial titled Kochadaiyaan in 2014.


Currently Rajnikanth is super busy filming his upcoming  Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial film titled ‘Jailer’. The film will reportedly star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite him and he will play the titular role of a jailer in a high security prison. The film will hit the screens in 2023.

