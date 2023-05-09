Awsome! From Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, actors who played delightful teachers on-screen

Today as we celebrate Teachers’ Day let us take a look at actors who portrayed the role of teachers beautifully.
Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI: Teachers’ Day comes once a year and it is that time of the year when we show our appreciation to them. From flowers to chocolates to beautiful hand written cards to surprising them with top scores, there are many ways to win your teacher’s hearts. Today as we celebrate Teachers’ Day let us take a look at actors who portrayed the role of teachers beautifully.

Hrithik Roshan

In the 2019 film Super 30, Hrithik surprised everyone with his role as Anand Kumar. He played a teacher who helped underprivileged students in Patna to crack the IIt entrance exam.

Rani Mukerji

Suffering from Tourette syndrome, Rani Mukerji played the role of a teacher in the 2018 film Hitchki with aplomb and won millions of hearts all over again. 

Juhi Chawla

The 2016 film Chalk & Duster saw Juhi Chawla turn into a righteous teacher and her performance got critical acclaim

Shahid Kapoor

In the 2010 film Paathshaala, Shahid Kapoor played a young teacher eager to give his students quality education as opposed to the money minded school he works for.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita played the hot and vivacious Chemistry teacher in Main Hoon Na. Her sari looks bowled over many.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan touched many hearts playing a sensitive art teacher in the film Taare zameen Par.

Shah Rukh Khan

Khan portrayed the role of a music teacher who also taught his students the importance of love.

Boman Irani

Boman played the nasty and strict Viru Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots who was a nightmare to his students.

Archana Puran Singh

Who can forget the quirky and flirty Mrs Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Archana Puran Singh did a great job with her role and also left us in splits.

Which is your favorite teacher from the above? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

About Author

