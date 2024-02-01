Aww! Aamir Khan reveals that he's going to cry a lot at his daughter Ira Khan's wedding, is all praises for son-in-law Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan is one emotional father and we have witnessed it time and again. He is a family man, despite all the ups and downs one thing he has managed to keep his family together. And she’s the wedding festivities of his elder daughter Ira Khan, Aamir Khan admits he is going to cry a lot.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is one emotional father and we have witnessed it time and again. He is a family man, despite all the ups and downs one thing he has managed to keep his family together. And she’s the wedding festivities of his elder daughter Ira Khan, Aamir Khan admits he is going to cry a lot. 

Also read - Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kya Baat Hai! Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrive in Nauvari Sarees at the Haldi ceremony

Calling himself an emotional person, Aamir in his latest interaction with News 18 mentioned how he is going to react to daughter Ira Khan's bidaai. 

"On that day, I am going to cry a lot. My family has already started discussing ki bhai Aamir ko sambhalna uss din (Take care of Aamir that day). I am a very emotional person. I can control neither my tears nor my laughter. As the day nears, my emotions will only intensify. I am looking forward to it, as it will be a special moment".

Aamir Khan even hails his would be son in law and admitted that it may sound filmy but Nupur is now like his son. Lauding him for being the perfect guy for his daughter, Aamir reveals," He is a lovely boy. When Ira was suffering from depression, he stood by her side and supported her. He has supported her emotionally. I am happy that she has selected him".

Adding further he mentioned, "They are well-connected, they really look after each other and they care for each other. It may sound filmy, but he is like my son now. He is genuinely such a nice boy that we feel he is a part of the family." 

Also read -Amazing! Aamir Khan's home lit up ahead of his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Aamir Khan was just spotted in the town in his coolest and comfortable avatar and fans want to him dress up and attend the haldi function of his daughter Ira Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 
 

Aamir Khan Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare Kiran Rao Bollywood
