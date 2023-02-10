Aww! Abhishek Bahchan on raising his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai, “That’s what we were taught when we were kids…”

MUMBAI: On 20th April 2007, two love birds tied the knot and became husband and wife. We are talking about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In April, they celebrated 16 years of togetherness, and the couple posted a beautiful picture on their respective social media accounts and captioned it as, “Sweet 16.”Abhishek and Aishwarya have always given their fans ‘couple goals’ and make heads turn on the red carpets.

Abhishek and Aishwarya are also raising their soon-to-be teenage daughter Aaradhya with the same values and respect they both were brought up with. Speaking on it, the Ghoomer actor said, “Aishwarya. She is the one who provides our daughter with all of the care while I am away working on films. As a parent in today’s competitive world, what advice do you have for Aaradhya, whether it’s for exams or life? She’ll figure it out eventually. Aishwarya and I are teaching her how to be a good person. That’s what we were taught when we were kids.”

This just goes to show how involved as a father Abhishek is in Aaradhya’s upbringing. Recently Aaradhya was seen at a Ganpati event and wore a matching outfit like her mother. The way she greeted everyone and posed for the media, said a lot about her upbringing and netizens were in awe of what a beautiful and sensible girl she is turning out to be.

Credit-Filmfare