Aww! AbRam Khan is all sorts of adorable as he poses for the paps during his latest outing

MUMBAI: For years, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam shied away from getting photographed. He was often seen hiding his face from the cameras. He made headlines for hiding his face with his hand and soft toys a number of times in the past. However, it seems that AbRam is coming around. AbRam posed for photographers for the first time recently, as his mother looked on.

The eight-year-old was spotted with interior designer Gauri Khan in front of her studio in Mumbai. Although fans often catch a glimpse of AbRam on his parent’s social media, as well as on his older siblings, Aryan and Suhana Khan’s Instagram accounts, this was the first time AbRam was seen posing in front of the paparazzi.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, a smiling AbRam impressed fans with his confidence and good manners. “So well mannered,” wrote an Instagram user, while another commented, “Soo polite he is.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their first child together, son Aryan Khan, in 1997. Since then the celebrity couple’s family has grown by two more. Their only daughter, Suhana Khan, was born in 2000, while their youngest, AbRam Khan, was born via surrogacy in 2013.

Meanwhile, Gauri is overjoyed as her daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies' first look was launched. She took to social media to share a heartwarming note for her daughter Suhana and left everyone excited for her debut. Gauri wrote, "Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies. And who better than #ZoyaAkhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it Suhana!!!!!!!"

