Aww! AbRam Khan is all sorts of adorable as he poses for the paps during his latest outing

For years, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam shied away from getting photographed. He was often seen hiding his face from the cameras.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 17:33
movie_image: 
Aww! AbRam Khan is all sorts of adorable as he poses for the paps during his latest outing

MUMBAI: For years, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam shied away from getting photographed. He was often seen hiding his face from the cameras. He made headlines for hiding his face with his hand and soft toys a number of times in the past. However, it seems that AbRam is coming around. AbRam posed for photographers for the first time recently, as his mother looked on.

Also readExplosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards

The eight-year-old was spotted with interior designer Gauri Khan in front of her studio in Mumbai. Although fans often catch a glimpse of AbRam on his parent’s social media, as well as on his older siblings, Aryan and Suhana Khan’s Instagram accounts, this was the first time AbRam was seen posing in front of the paparazzi.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, a smiling AbRam impressed fans with his confidence and good manners. “So well mannered,” wrote an Instagram user, while another commented, “Soo polite he is.”

Have a look.

 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their first child together, son Aryan Khan, in 1997. Since then the celebrity couple’s family has grown by two more. Their only daughter, Suhana Khan, was born in 2000, while their youngest, AbRam Khan, was born via surrogacy in 2013.

Also readWOW: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their FIRST CHILD?

Meanwhile, Gauri is overjoyed as her daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies' first look was launched. She took to social media to share a heartwarming note for her daughter Suhana and left everyone excited for her debut. Gauri wrote, "Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies. And who better than #ZoyaAkhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it Suhana!!!!!!!" 

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Hindustan Times

AbRam Khan Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan SRK debut starkids Bollywood Entertainment Movie News actors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 17:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Sana Sayyad looks mesmerising in these lehenga outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Sexy! Take cues from Tanya Sharma to glam-up your party wear
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.  Also read:...
Dripping Hot! Yukti Kapoor stuns netizens by flaunting her sexy avatar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read: ...
What! Gungun to get married to Ranvijay in Star Plus' Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. Also Read: ...
Super-Hot! Here's a proof that Abrar Qazi has the coolest collection of overcoats!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Exclusive! My role will break the stereotypical image of a contractor being regarded as a thief: Happy Ranajit on Home Shanti
MUMBAI: Home Shanti is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar. It is a drama starring Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Kabir Khan knew Shah Rukh Khan before he joined the industry
Interesting! Kabir Khan knew Shah Rukh Khan before he joined the industry
Latest Video