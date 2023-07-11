Aww! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha’s birthday party glimpses are here

The couple who tied the knot in 2022 have a daughter who they named Raha and she celebrated her first birthday on 6th November.
MUMBAI : Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of talent but everything they do or say makes it to the headlines. The couple who tied the knot in 2022 have a daughter who they named Raha and she celebrated her first birthday on 6th November.

Also Read- Wow! Here's how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their daughter Raha's birthday with the paparazzi, take a look

One of the chefs shared a picture of the party and wrote, “Happy Birthday Raha”. He also gave a glimpse of the delicious menu which included fries, ribbon sandwiches, Brie chilli cheese toast, tacos, dosa among other delicacies.

Alia and Ranbir also sent out cute cupcakes for the paparazzi standing outside with one having Raha’s name on it. 

Also Read-Sweet! Alia Bhatt writes an email to daughter Raha everyday to cherish memories reveals Ranbir Kapoor

Alia also shared a string of pictures with Raha and wrote, “Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say, only that we're blessed to have you in our lives... You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby Tiger... we love you more than love itself.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is on a professional high as she recently won the National award for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will next be seen in Jee Le zara. Ranbir meanwhile will be seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Aww! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's birthday party glimpses are here
