Aww! Alia Bhatt has the sweetest Birthday wish for her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh, check it out

The actor celebrates his 38th birthday today. His co-star Alia Bhatt has now wished him on his Instagram story.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 18:52
MUMBAI :Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in the Hindi film industry. From Bittoo Sharma to Bajirao to Khilji to Kapil Dev, the actor has proved his versatility with various roles, and now, everyone is excited to watch him on the big screens as Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor celebrates his 38th birthday today.

His co-star Alia Bhatt has now wished him on his Instagram story.  She captioned it, “Happy birthday to my Rocky. Wishing you a day filled with lots of cake.”

Alia and Ranveer will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, which will hit the big screens on 28th July 2023.

Meanwhile, there are reports of Ranveer starring in Baiju Bawra and Don 3. However, both the movies are not yet officially announced. But, the actor’s fans are excited to watch him in both the movies.

Alia meanwhile will also be seen in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar

Credit-Latestly

 

 

