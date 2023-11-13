Aww! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor twin in their Diwali outfits, check out unseen pics

MUMBAI: Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of talent but everything they do or say makes it to the headlines. The couple who tied the knot in 2022 have a daughter who they named Raha and she celebrated her first birthday on 6th November.

Also Read- Sweet! Alia Bhatt writes an email to daughter Raha everyday to cherish memories reveals Ranbir Kapoor

The festival of Diwali had everyone in high spirits of celebrations and Alia Bhatt along with hubby Ranbir and daughter Raha wore matching pink outfits. They looked like a perfect family. Check out their pictures here;

Alia too shared a couple of pictures from Diwali and captioned it, ‘DIWALI Happy Diwali”

Check it out here;

Looks like Raha’s very first Diwali was fun and eventful for the whole family.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is on a professional high as she recently won the National award for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will next be seen in Jee Le zara. Ranbir meanwhile will be seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read- What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodLife