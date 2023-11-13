Aww! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor twin in their Diwali outfits, check out unseen pics

The festival of Diwali had everyone in high spirits of celebrations and Alia Bhatt along with hubby Ranbir and daughter Raha wore matching pink outfits.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 09:59
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of talent but everything they do or say makes it to the headlines. The couple who tied the knot in 2022 have a daughter who they named Raha and she celebrated her first birthday on 6th November.

Also Read- Sweet! Alia Bhatt writes an email to daughter Raha everyday to cherish memories reveals Ranbir Kapoor

The festival of Diwali had everyone in high spirits of celebrations and Alia Bhatt along with hubby Ranbir and daughter Raha wore matching pink outfits. They looked like a perfect family. Check out their pictures here;

Alia too shared a couple of pictures from Diwali and captioned it, ‘DIWALI Happy Diwali”

Check it out here;

Looks like Raha’s very first Diwali was fun and eventful for the whole family.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is on a professional high as she recently won the National award for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will next be seen in Jee Le zara. Ranbir meanwhile will be seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read- What! Alia Bhatt trolled for looking disinterested and bored during ‘Heart Of Stone’ interview, Netizens call her “unprofessional”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodLife

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra Gully Boy RAHA birthday Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie News Student Of The Year TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 09:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hottie! Here are times when Anuja sathe really raised the temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Indian actress Anuja Sathe is known well for her performance in Ek Thi Begum Season 2 and Maharani 2. Her...
Pandya Store: Major Twist! Natasha finally gets the evidence she needs to prove her innocence
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Anupamaa: OMG! Malti Devi tries to push Anupama away from Choti Anu's life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Aww! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor twin in their Diwali outfits, check out unseen pics
MUMBAI: Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of...
Anupamaa: OMG! Malti Devi creates differences between Anupama and Pakhi
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Reeva comes back to marry Ishaan, latter realises his love for Savi
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Shakti...
Recent Stories
Anuja
Hottie! Here are times when Anuja sathe really raised the temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anuja
Hottie! Here are times when Anuja sathe really raised the temperature with her hotness
Rakul Preet Singh
Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh on her acting journey so far, “Keep working towards your larger goal and make it happen”
Shakti Kapoor
What! Shakti Kapoor reveals about the time he started crying after being ragged by Mithun Chakraborty, read more
Dilip Kumar
Whoa! THIS superstar gave a blockbuster in his 60’s and its not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Rajnikanth
Pooja Sawant
Sexy! Here are the times Junglee actress Pooja Sawant raised temperature with her hotness
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan agreed for an ad shoot for only 6 lakhs, here's the shocking reason for it