Aww! Alia Bhatt shares sweet memories from her school days while promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: "I am actually very naughty"

The makers of the film first released the teaser of the film which received a fantastic response. Then the song, Tum Kya Mile was released which became the love anthem of the year.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 10:15
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is just a few days away from its release is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film’s team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film along with director Karan Johar who is making his directorial comeback after nearly six years. 

Also Read: WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’

The makers of the film first released the teaser of the film which received a fantastic response. Then the song, Tum Kya Mile was released which became the love anthem of the year. Later, the trailer of the movie was released followed by songs What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya. 

Now, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar attended the 'India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Back To school series where they interacted with students from there. 

Alia shared some fond school memories with the crowd saying, “I made some of the best memories in school... sometimes I like going back to my school days - hanging out with my friends by the water cooler, bunking class and what not. My tryst with acting actually started from there... I did theatre, took part in all possible competitions.” “It feels great to be back to school, I feel nervous around my teachers and principal... I’d wish them good morning and stay out of their way, because I am actually very naughty at heart.”

Also Read- Must Read! Here’s how Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is creating a buzz internationally

RRKPK also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. This will be the first collaboration between Karan and Ranveer. 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly

Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Tum Kya Mile Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 10:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Kumar Chaudhary on his role Senapati Samrat Singh in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare: I can say that it’s the strongest character on TV right now so now I'm enjoying it
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare has become everyone's favourite in no time. The show is quite...
Aww! Alia Bhatt shares sweet memories from her school days while promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: "I am actually very naughty"
MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is just a few days away from its release is one of the most awaited films...
Katha Ankahee: Major Turning Point! Aarav sees Katha and Viaan in the same office
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
RIP! Charlie Chaplin’s daughter and actress Josephine Chaplin dies in Paris at 74
MUMBAI: Charlie Chaplin was a man who needs no introduction. He has entertained the audiences over many decades and...
Pandya Store: Memories! Suman misses Dhara, wants her to see Natasha
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Faltu: Finally! Ruhaan tells the whole truth to Ayaan, Faltu comes to know about divorce decision
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Aww! Alia Bhatt shares sweet memories from her school days while promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: "I am actually very naughty"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Charlie Chaplin
RIP! Charlie Chaplin’s daughter and actress Josephine Chaplin dies in Paris at 74
Gadar 2
WOW! Gadar 2, Tiger 3 and more; six sequels in next five months – Check out the list here
RAGHAV JUYAL
Revelation! Raghav Juyal reacts on the rumours about dating Shehnaaz Gill and reveals his relationship status
Tanishaa Mukerji
Trolled! “How can she be comfortable after wearing this”, netizens react to Tanishaa Mukerji's outfit
Prabha
Must Read! “Looks like Indian star wars” Prabha’s Project K teaser gets mixed review
BAWAAL POSTER
Oh No! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal falls prey to piracy