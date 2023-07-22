Aww! Alia Bhatt shares sweet memories from her school days while promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: "I am actually very naughty"

MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is just a few days away from its release is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film’s team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film along with director Karan Johar who is making his directorial comeback after nearly six years.

Also Read: WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’

The makers of the film first released the teaser of the film which received a fantastic response. Then the song, Tum Kya Mile was released which became the love anthem of the year. Later, the trailer of the movie was released followed by songs What Jhumka and Ve Kamleya.

Now, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar attended the 'India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Back To school series where they interacted with students from there.

Alia shared some fond school memories with the crowd saying, “I made some of the best memories in school... sometimes I like going back to my school days - hanging out with my friends by the water cooler, bunking class and what not. My tryst with acting actually started from there... I did theatre, took part in all possible competitions.” “It feels great to be back to school, I feel nervous around my teachers and principal... I’d wish them good morning and stay out of their way, because I am actually very naughty at heart.”

Also Read- Must Read! Here’s how Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is creating a buzz internationally

RRKPK also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. This will be the first collaboration between Karan and Ranveer.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly