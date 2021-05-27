Aww! Ananya Panday reveals the nickname for Abram Khan while wishing him on his 8th Birthday

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam turned a year older recently. Recently, Ananya took to her Instagram handle to share a wish for the birthday boy on his special day.

She shared a rare and unseen picture with AbRam. In this picture, we can see them spending quality time at his home. Ananya sported a tube top and denim, while AbRam was dressed in a spiderman costume. She wrote, ''happy bday baby Bram''.

Suhana too posted a video of AbRam. In the throwback video, AbRam and Suhana chilling in the pool. She captioned the post, "Birthday boy."

Recently, Ananya completed two years in Bollywood. Se made her debut with 'Student of the Year 2'. She said, "It’s been such a wonderful journey these past two years and I’m truly so grateful and blessed to be living my dream. I wouldn’t be here without the love, encouragement, wisdom and advice from all the people I am surrounded by. I’m forever thankful to all the technicians, directors, DOPs and actors I’ve worked with because I’ve learned so much from each and every one of them which will be lessons I’ll carry with me forever.”

