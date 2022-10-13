Aww! Ankita excited to follow a Nirjala fast for hubby Vicky Jain on first karwa chauth, says, “ let’s see how long I can go without eating”

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has been a well known name in the Television world. The actress became a household name with her role in the show Pavitra Rishta that also had the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead with her. They were named the most loved on-screen couple at the time, who later also became off-screen lovers, until they parted ways.

Ankita married her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain last year in a grand wedding ceremony and has been enjoying wedded bliss. The actress is also known for her amazing comic timing in the show comedy circus when she was paired with Kapil Sharma.

Ankita is super excited to celebrate her first karwa chauth this year. Speaking about it, she told a news portal, “I have been celebrating Karwa Chauth for 2-3 years now. Now that I am married to my husband, I am so happy to fast for him.”

Ankita who earlier kept the fast for no special purpose said, “I don’t know yaar. All of my friends used to do it. Even I started doing pooja once the moon came out. I have never kept a fast where I am not even having water. But, I just wanted to do something with all my whole heart. Hence, I did it back then.’

She is keen to do it with full sincerity this time for her husband. She said, “This time I am really hoping to do it with devotion. I hope I will be able to keep a nirjala fast. Vicky has promised me gifts. I am looking forward to those.”

When asked if Vicky will be fasting too she said, ““I have asked him too. He told me ‘baby I will eat when you eat.’ I am sure he will wait for me to finish my fast and till then he won’t eat anything. But, let’s see how long I can go without eating.”

Talking about the grand celebration she added, ‘I have kept a very big function at my place. All of my friends from the TV industry are coming. Many of them are also having their first Karwa Chauth. The idea is to celebrate it together. Maza ayega.”

Yuvika Chaudhary, Shraddha Arya, Divyanka Tripathi and Mouni Roy are some of the celeb friends who will be attending Ankita’s Karwa Chauth party.

On the work front, Ankita is all set to be seen in a leading role in Randeep Hooda’s directorial Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

