Aww! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s social media posts often give couple goals

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli stepped down as the test captain of India’s men’s cricket team yesterday. His wife Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a heart-warming note.

A part of what she wrote read, “What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless.”

“Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good. Now, this isn’t the first time Virat and Anushka have given us couple goals,” she further added.

When Anushka was pregnant, she did a headstand with the help of Virat. It seemed scary but she had Virat by her side.

Virat and Anushka share a lot of things about each other on social media and not all of them are ‘serious’ posts. Here’s them clicking a goofy pic together.

They have been on several travel trips together. Here’s a pic from one of their destinations.

Virat and Anushka make it a point to dress up during festivals. Don’t they look adorable?

Credit: BollywoodLife