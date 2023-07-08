Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen and their family dynamics; “She never tried to separate us"

The Dabangg actor said that his father Salim never expected Helen to replace the children’s mother Salma.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 18:26
movie_image: 
Arbaaz Khan

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has openly spoken about his bond with step mother Helen and the family dynamic. Former Bollywood actress Helen is writer Salim Khan’s second wife and step mom to Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira. Arpita was adopted by Salim with Helen. The Dabangg actor said that his father never expected Helen to replace the children’s mother Salma. 

Also Read-Amazing! Veteran actress Helen marks her acting comeback with THIS Karisma Kapoor starrer film, deets inside

Arbaaz told a news portal, “My father never imposed Helen aunty on us. He knew that for these kids, their mother was important. I have another woman in my life but she has her own space. She too, also never tried to separate us or whatever it is. She was just happy that there was someone in her life you is just going to be there for her and she knew he had his own family, a wife and kids and she won't disrupt that.”

Arbaaz further revealed how time has made their bond better and stronger, “It's difficult for my mom at the time but she dealt with it. Whatever their reasons were to keep things going, whether it was children or circumstances, (she thought) ok fine, this has happened but still I need to be around this man or he felt that he still needs to be around this woman. They've had their own struggles that we have seen as kids but they've gone through that. And today, all of them are inseparable.”

Also Read-Arbaaz Khan reveals why he chose to start career as villain in debut film 'Daraar'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes

Helen Arbaaz Khan Salmaan Khan Ayush Sharma Arpita Khan Salma Khan Salim Khan Sohail Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 18:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: What! Maharaj’s life falls in danger
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive! Raksham saves Nityam and Saavi from major humiliation
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen and their family dynamics; “She never tried to separate us"
MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has openly spoken about his bond with step mother Helen and the family dynamic....
Must Read! Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan remember people discouraging them about making Koi Mil Gaya; “that’ll be the last nail in the coffin…”
MUMBAI: Koi…Mil Gaya was one of the finest films of our generation when it was released in 2003. The concept, the...
Wow! Shraddha Kapoor recreates THIS iconic look of Madhuri Dixit, check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is currently prepping for her upcoming film Stree 2. The actress was recently in the limelight...
Whoa! This is the world’s longest running Indian TV show with 16000 episodes and its not KBC, Bigg Boss or Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Tv shows have been a staple of entertainment for many households for years. But there was a time when 1000...
Recent Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen and their family dynamics; “She never tried to separate us"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hrithik Roshan
Must Read! Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan remember people discouraging them about making Koi Mil Gaya; “that’ll be the last nail in the coffin…”
SHRADDHA KAPOOR
Wow! Shraddha Kapoor recreates THIS iconic look of Madhuri Dixit, check out the pictures
OMG
Exclusive! Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 or Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which film has a better pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals
Vivek
What! Vivek Oberoi talks about getting sidelined in the film industry; “something’s happening, but you can’t do anything about it”
Vidyut
Must Watch! Have you seen this audition video of Vidyut Jammwal for an undergarment advertisement?
Jawan
JAWAN - 1 Month to Go, The Countdown Begins!