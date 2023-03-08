Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen; “She never tried to seprate us"

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has openly spoken about his bond with step mother Helen and the family dynamic. Former Bollywood actress Helen is writer Salim Khan’s second wife and step mom to Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira. Arpita was adopted by Salim with Helen. The Dabangg actor said that his father never expected Helen to replace the children’s mother Salma.

Arbaaz told a news portal, “My father never imposed Helen aunty on us. He knew that for these kids, their mother was important. I have another woman in my life but she has her own space. She too, also never tried to separate us or whatever it is. She was just happy that there was someone in her life you is just going to be there for her and she knew he had his own family, a wife and kids and she won't disrupt that.”

Arbaaz further revealed how time has made their bond better and stronger, “It's difficult for my mom at the time but she dealt with it. Whatever their reasons were to keep things going, whether it was children or circumstances, (she thought) ok fine, this has happened but still I need to be around this man or he felt that he still needs to be around this woman. They've had their own struggles that we have seen as kids but they've gone through that. And today, all of them are inseparable.”

Credit-HindustanTimes