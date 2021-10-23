Aww…Arjun Kapoor paints the town red on ladylove Maliaka Arora’s birthday!

MUMBAI: The most rumoured Bollywood couple in 2019 have now declared their love for each other openly, that is, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapooor. Despite their age gap, this couple has proved that age is just a number.

(Also Read: Wow! Malaika Arora to turn producer)

To mark the birthday of his ladylove Malaika Arora, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared the most romantic photograph on social media. The actor shared a loved-up moment with his partner on Instagram. In the photo shared, Malaika was sweetly kissing Arjun with a glass of wine in her hand. While Malaika kissed her beau, Arjun couldn't stop smiling as the moment was being captured by none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sharing the lovely photograph on social media, Arjun also penned an equally romantic caption. "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile... May this year you smile the mostest..." read his love-filled message for Malaika.

In the photo shared, Malaika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a strappy crop top with a deep neckline. She had paired her top with pretty pants. With her hair on the side, Malaika showered Arjun with love and kisses. The actor, meanwhile, kept it casual in a white shirt and black denim. He rounded off his look with a statement watch.

In no time of Arjun sharing the post did Kareena jump to the comment section with the sweetest message. Reacting to Malaika and Arjun's romantic moment, Kareena commented, "I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji." Interestingly, Arjun has often turned photographer for Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. Even when Kareena and Malaika had joined Saif Ali Khan and Arjun in Dharamshala while they were shooting for their film Bhoot Police, Arjun had captured the prettiest moments of the Kapoor-Khan family including candid clicks of their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan. While Kareena and Malaika have been best friends for years, Kareena also shares a warm bond with Arjun, with whom she has worked in Ki & Ka.

(Also Read: Amazing! Malaika Arora to become a mom again?)

CREDIT: TimesNow