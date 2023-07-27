Aww! Arjun Rampal shares a ramp walk video of daughter Myra, says “killing it on the runway”

MUMBAI : Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter Myra is making their parents proud as she is also following in their footsteps. She earlier made her ramp walk debut for Christian Dior. Arjun and Mehr have been supermodels themselves years ago so it’s no surprise that their daughter has chosen to be in this profession too. 

Now, Myra walked the ramp again at the India Couture Week, and proud father Arjun shared a video on his social media page and wrote, “So so proud of my little, @myra_rampal who’s currently killing it on the runway” 

Mehr and Arjun got married in 1998 and announced their separation in 2018 and eventually got divorced in 2019. The couple have two daughters Mahikaa and Myra Rampal. Arjun is currently dating South African model/actor Gabriella Demetriades and they have a son together named Arik.

Arjun and Garriella recently became parents for the second time to another son. 

