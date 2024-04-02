Aww! Bollywood's favourite couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza wish each other on their 12th wedding anniversary in the cutest way

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest and most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo often shares their cute and funny moments on social media with their fans. Recently, the duo celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary by wishing each other in an adorable way on their respective Instagram handles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 00:15
movie_image: 
Riteish

MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest and most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo often shares their cute and funny moments on social media with their fans. Recently, the duo celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary by wishing each other in an adorable way on their respective Instagram handles.

Also read - Riteish Deshmukh is the Insta KING of the week

February 3rd marks the 12th wedding anniversary of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. On this occasion, both actors took to their respective social media handles to wish each other. Genelia Deshmukh dropped a hilarious video of them having fun together.

Also read - Riteish Deshmukh is the Insta KING of the week

Its caption read: "My Dearest Navra, This reel is pretty much us. Me - constantly wanting something from you. You -doing exactly the opposite. Me - totally upset. You - Have no clue what went wrong… He he he. But that's love I guess - always sticking together, always building something special, never giving up and Always being each other's constant. I Love you @riteishd #youarestuckwithmeforlife Happy Anniversary Love".

Riteish, on the other hand, dropped a black-and-white of him with Genelia as they smiled for the camera. He wrote: "When your whole world fits within your arms… aur jeene ko kya chahiye….Happy Anniversary Baiko !!! Everyday with you is a blessing!!! @geneliad"

On January 3rd, Riteish dropped BTS pictures on Instagram to celebrate 21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam. He captioned the post, "21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)…. @geneliad #bts." The couple met during the shooting of this film in 2003 and fell in love. They got married in 2012 after dating each other for nearly nine years. The couple share two sons- Riaan and Rahyl. Apart from Tujhe Meri Kasam, they have also done films together like Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Lai Bhaari, and Ved.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh Tujhe Meri Kasam Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 00:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! Bollywood's favourite couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza wish each other on their 12th wedding anniversary in the cutest way
MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest and most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo...
Must read! Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor wish their mother late Mona Shourie on her birth anniversary
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor epitomize sibling goals in Bollywood, capturing the hearts of fans with their...
Must read! Mirzapur 3 releasing soon, here's all we know
MUMBAI: Mirzapur season 3 is highly awaited. Fans of the web series are looking forward to its release as they want to...
What! Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo is imprisoned on the charges of sexual harassment
MUMBAI: Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo's old case involving sexual misconduct with a young man is back in the news. As...
Wow! Cricketer and dear friend AB de Villiers confirms the news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma having a second baby
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been one of the most loved couples of B-town. They have been in the news...
Wow! Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Steals the Show with Energetic Dance Moves to Dad's Song "Dum Masala"
MUMBAI: In a heartwarming display of familial support, Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamneni, recently delighted...
Recent Stories
Riteish
Aww! Bollywood's favourite couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza wish each other on their 12th wedding anniversary in the cutest way
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arjun
Must read! Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor wish their mother late Mona Shourie on her birth anniversary
Virat
Wow! Cricketer and dear friend AB de Villiers confirms the news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma having a second baby
Mahesh
Wow! Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Steals the Show with Energetic Dance Moves to Dad's Song "Dum Masala"
Saira
Heartfelt! Saira Banu's Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Waheeda Rehman: A Glimpse into Timeless Memories with Dilip Kumar
Vijay
What! Vijay Confirms Thalapathy 69 as His Last Film After Launching Political Party
Waheeda
Did You Know! Waheeda Rehman's Untold Tale: The Unfulfilled Role in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham