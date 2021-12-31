Aww! Bua Saba Pataudi shares an adorable throwback picture of Taimur Ali Khan! Fans are all heart Eyes!

MUMBAI: There are few couples in Bollywood who are as powerful as Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir, are also very popular. Pictures of them go viral on social media in no time. Especially Taimur, he created a viral buzz online ever since he was born. People were so excited and couldn’t stop obsessing over the pictures of Taimur.

The popularity of Taimur was immense. On multiple social media platforms, over 100 fan clubs were created under his name. In no time at all, the paparazzi ran behind him with his nanny, hoping to catch a glimpse of the prince charming, and his photos and videos would go viral. Social media once went overboard as this kid's picture and he set the whole social media on fire.

Saif's sister Saba Pataudi shares unseen pictures of these cute kids, making fans of Saif and Kareena happy. Her Instagram is full of photos and videos of her family, and she often shares them with her followers.

She has recently shared a throwback picture with an infant Taimur that has gotten all heart eyes from the fans. Take a look at the pictures:

Taimur has everybody just fawning over his Cuteness all over again!

