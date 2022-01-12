AWW! Check out photos from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika’s birthday bash

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular celebrity couples. Recently, their adorable daughter Vamika turned a year older.

They celebrated the adorable one’s birthday in a grand way and also gave their fans a little sneak-peek from the grand birthday party.

Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Vamika where the back of her head is showing. The birthday girl was dressed in a peach-cream frock. The kid was seen playing with cricketer Wriddhiman Saha and his wife Romi Mitra’s daughter Anvi Saha.

The two little ones were photographed sitting in the park and enjoying their time seated next to a colourful tent. Romi had originally shared the photo on her Insta stories to wish Vamika a happy birthday, and later, Anushka reshared the photo to respond with a polite ‘thank you.’ Romi Mitra shared other photos that had Vamika written in bronze balloons in what looks like a seating area of a hotel with a scenic backdrop.

Later, Anushka, who recently announced her movie Chakda ‘Xpress, took to her Instagram stories to post an adorable photo of herself along with partner Virat, as well as another picture with Vamika which she later deleted. The actor looked lovely in a white dress as she shared a laugh with her husband on their little one’s birthday. The caption read, “The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned one. The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys (you know who you are).”

CREDIT: INDIAN EXPRESS