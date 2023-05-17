Aww! Check out the adorable Cannes red carpet moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya over the years

Just like every year, this year too Aishwarya will be seen at the Cannes red carpet, making heads turn. She however never fails to bring her daughter Aaradhya along
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 23:04
movie_image: 
Aww! Check out the adorable Cannes red carpet moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya over the years

MUMBAI:Aishwarya Rai Bahchan has not only achieved success as a model and actress in Hindi Cinema, but she is also a doting wife and mother. The Devdas actress has achieved big milestones in her career and also gained international recognition with films like Bride and Prejudice, Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion and many more. 

Also Read-Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses

Just like every year, this year too Aishwarya will be seen at the Cannes red carpet, making heads turn. She however never fails to bring her daughter Aaradhya along and fans just find the mother-daughter moment at the Cannes beyond adorable. While we wait to see their breath-taking look this year, here are some of their cute pictures captured at the red carpet over the years;

Aish stunned in a silver shimmery dress in 2018, while Aradhya looked adorable in a white dress. 

Aradhya looked like a princess in a pink gown while her mom surely gave queen vibes in an icy blue gorgeous gown.

Aradhya grabbed more attention than her superstar mom at the 2017 Cannes. Aaradhya wore a baby pink dress while Aishwarya looked sizzling in a red off shoulder gown.

Aish looked super hot in a shiny mermaid dress and gave a little twirl to daughter Aaradhya, which caught the paps by surprise.

While Aishwarya looked heavenly in a multi colored gown, Aaradhya looked adorable in a red dress.

Aishwarya looked like the perfect caring mother as she carried her Aaradhya in her arms. The little one even planted a kiss on her mom’s cheek.

This one’s so precious, where a toddler Aaradhya seems to have just woken up from her sleep and Aishwarya holds her tight before her big walk on the Cannes red carpet. 

Also Read-Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed Rekha as ‘Maa’

Which look of Aishwarya is your favorite?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Bollywoodlife

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Dhoom 2 Jodha Akbar Devdas Umrao Jaan Taal Guru Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 23:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many cases of robbery in celebrities houses, these news have shocked the fans and...
Must read! Have a look at the stars who became famous with Tik Tok
MUMBAI: We have seen many names which have been grabbing the attention and winning the hearts of the fans through their...
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the movies, digital shows and Television,...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Wow! Radhika's family happy with Radhika's gesture of sharing happiness
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Lovely! Surilii blushes hearing Shivendra’s name, Damayanti sees Shivendra’s rebellious side
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra , Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie “Kathal”
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
Siddhi Idnani
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Siddhi Idnani reveals a Muslim lady gave her a tight hug and said ‘thank you’
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma says, “If 15 people have rap*d you continuously for a month how will you give th
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma says, “If 15 people have rap*d you continuously for a month how will you give the proof”
Vipul Shah
Exclusive! Vipul Shah on The Kerala Story, "We knew that we will be labeled as a propaganda film. We are not against any caste or community"
Ananya Panday
Whoa! Amidst dating rumors, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted on a dinner date?