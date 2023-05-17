Aww! Check out the adorable Cannes red carpet moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya over the years

MUMBAI:Aishwarya Rai Bahchan has not only achieved success as a model and actress in Hindi Cinema, but she is also a doting wife and mother. The Devdas actress has achieved big milestones in her career and also gained international recognition with films like Bride and Prejudice, Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion and many more.

Also Read-Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses

Just like every year, this year too Aishwarya will be seen at the Cannes red carpet, making heads turn. She however never fails to bring her daughter Aaradhya along and fans just find the mother-daughter moment at the Cannes beyond adorable. While we wait to see their breath-taking look this year, here are some of their cute pictures captured at the red carpet over the years;

Aish stunned in a silver shimmery dress in 2018, while Aradhya looked adorable in a white dress.

Aradhya looked like a princess in a pink gown while her mom surely gave queen vibes in an icy blue gorgeous gown.

Aradhya grabbed more attention than her superstar mom at the 2017 Cannes. Aaradhya wore a baby pink dress while Aishwarya looked sizzling in a red off shoulder gown.

Aish looked super hot in a shiny mermaid dress and gave a little twirl to daughter Aaradhya, which caught the paps by surprise.

While Aishwarya looked heavenly in a multi colored gown, Aaradhya looked adorable in a red dress.

Aishwarya looked like the perfect caring mother as she carried her Aaradhya in her arms. The little one even planted a kiss on her mom’s cheek.

This one’s so precious, where a toddler Aaradhya seems to have just woken up from her sleep and Aishwarya holds her tight before her big walk on the Cannes red carpet.

Also Read-Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed Rekha as ‘Maa’

Which look of Aishwarya is your favorite?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodlife