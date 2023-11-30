AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie

MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress has entered the new phase of her life. The actress and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year.

Priyanka loves to share cutesy pictures of her adorable daughter Malti every now and then and fans gush over these images. It was earlier reported that there is a secret account on Instagram that Priyanka Chopra has made for her daughter and that she and her husband Nick Jonas follow that account.

Priyanka Chopra had recently come to India and while the paps spotted the actress, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the necklace that she was wearing which had ‘Malti’ written on it. There’s no doubt that Priyanka, being an actress and having a busy schedule, is still setting such high goals as a mother that it inspires a lot of women.

Now while there are pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie together, here’s some more to add to the collection. Here we show you the latest and some very adorable pictures of Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie as they were spotted while having a walk. So take a look at the pictures below:

As you can see in the pictures, the super cute Malti Marie and the extremely gorgeous Priyanka Chopra having their sweet mother-daughter time together.

