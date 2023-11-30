AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie

Now while there are pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie together, here’s some more to add to the collection. Here we show you the latest and some very adorable pictures of Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 18:56
movie_image: 
priyanka

MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress has entered the new phase of her life. The actress and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year.

Priyanka loves to share cutesy pictures of her adorable daughter Malti every now and then and fans gush over these images. It was earlier reported that there is a secret account on Instagram that Priyanka Chopra has made for her daughter and that she and her husband Nick Jonas follow that account.

Priyanka Chopra had recently come to India and while the paps spotted the actress, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the necklace that she was wearing which had ‘Malti’ written on it. There’s no doubt that Priyanka, being an actress and having a busy schedule, is still setting such high goals as a mother that it inspires a lot of women.

Also read - Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a secret Instagram account only for daughter Malti, read on to know more

Now while there are pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie together, here’s some more to add to the collection. Here we show you the latest and some very adorable pictures of Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie as they were spotted while having a walk. So take a look at the pictures below:

As you can see in the pictures, the super cute Malti Marie and the extremely gorgeous Priyanka Chopra having their sweet mother-daughter time together.

Also read - What! Priyanka Chopra admits she was close to losing daughter Malti Marie many times, says “I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her…”

What do you think about this? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Malti Marie Nick Jonas Bollywood couples PRIYANKA CHOPRA FANS Bollywood moms Movie News Citadel Parineeti Chopra Mannara chopra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 18:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Rakhi Sawant granted Interim protection from arrest in the 'Photo Leak' case filed by Adil Khan Durrani; Here's the details!
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant, a model, and Bollywood star, was given temporary protection from arrest by a Mumbai court on...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to achieve this milestone
MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui had become a household name after his stint in the show ‘Lock Upp’.He emerged as the winner...
Exclusive! Divyendu Sharma roped in for Jio Cinema's OTT series titled Tatkaal
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, movies and television, we are back with another...
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as...
Exclusive! Isha Talwar to be seen in OTT series titled Tatkaal for Jio Cinema
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects being made on OTT platform in terms...
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s film trailer will unveiled on THIS date; Know here the details!
MUMBAI : Without a doubt, 2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar's first release of the year Pathaan became...
Recent Stories
priyanka
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s film trailer will unveiled on THIS date; Know here the details!
sam bahadur
Kya Baat Hai! Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal wishing each other is the sweetest thing you’ll see amid Animal vs Sam Bahadur
Tiger
OMG! Tiger 3 falls flat, will War 2 decide the future of Tiger vs Pathaan and Spy verse?
SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st
Wow! SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st trends all over as the fans are waiting for the trailer
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail passes 50 crores at the box office! The makers threw a grand party to celebrate the success of the film
Animal
Must read! Animal follows Pathaan and Jawan format, here are the timings of the FDFS