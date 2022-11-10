AWW! Check out Vicky Kaushal’s cute reaction on seeing wife Katrina Kaif's new movie trailer " Phone Bhoot"
Upcoming movie, Phone Bhoot, has dropped its new trailer on Monday. It is a horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.
MUMBAI: The trailer for the upcoming Bollywood horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot was released on Monday, and actor Vicky Kaushal shared a cute reaction on seeing his wife in it. The film also has actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the cast.
Resharing the film’s trailer on Instagram, Kaushal wrote, “Meri cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni!!!” and added a couple of emojis. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has a close connection with Katrina, also commented on the trailer and jokingly said, “Finally you are playing yourself .”
Katrina had earlier shared about how Kaushal found the trailer “fun”. During the trailer launch event, she shared, “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to.”
The movie's trailer has been well-received by audiences. A comment on the trailer read, “The trailer of phone bhoot is very appealing…hopefully, the movie will be as good as the trailer.” Another viewer wrote, “This looks like a fun time at the movies. The Bollywood references and the meta jokes are hilarious. Can’t wait.” Others expressed their excitement at seeing Katrina back on the big screen. Her last appearance was alongside Akshay Kumar in 2021 for the film Sooryavanshi.
Phone Bhoot is a Gurmmeet Singh directorial and is co-written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Excel Entertainment is the production house for the film, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on the 4th of November 2022.
