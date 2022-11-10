AWW! Check out Vicky Kaushal’s cute reaction on seeing wife Katrina Kaif's new movie trailer " Phone Bhoot"

MUMBAI: The trailer for the upcoming Bollywood horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot was released on Monday, and actor Vicky Kaushal shared a cute reaction on seeing his wife in it. The film also has actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the cast.

Resharing the film’s trailer on Instagram, Kaushal wrote, “Meri cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni!!!” and added a couple of emojis. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has a close connection with Katrina, also commented on the trailer and jokingly said, “Finally you are playing yourself .”

Katrina had earlier shared about how Kaushal found the trailer “fun”. During the trailer launch event, she shared, “Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to.”

