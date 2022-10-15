AWW! Check out what Rashmika Mandanna has to say about her ‘Animal’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna recently made a smashing Bollywood debut with Goodbye and starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She will soon be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The actress is still basking in all the glory from Pushpa.

Rashmika calls Ranbir the most adorable co-star and in a recent interview with another portal, she opened up about how Ranbir is a simple man and the most caring person. She went on to talk about Ranbir and say that it was good to see that someone who has achieved so much is very simple at heart.

She was asked if her co-star was mischievous to which she said that she can’t say that he is mischievous because she is worse and the annoying one.

Rashmika is at the top of her game and is doing well for herself. Her performance was applauded in Goodbye and critics have been saying that she made a fine Bollywood debut.

