Aww! This cute reaction of actress Kiara Advani wins our hearts as paps asked about by Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI : Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space and talking about this beautiful pair of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani they are indeed one of the most cute couples we have in the acting industry.

Actress Kiara Advani is currently grabbing the attention of the fans for her upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha which also has Kartik Aaryan in the lead, recently the actress was clicked around the city and she was promoting her movie and her cute reaction when paps asked about her husband has grabbed the attention of the fans



As we can see in this video actress Kiara Advani is looking super cute as she was seen for her promotion when the paps asked about her about her husband actor Sidharth Malhotra, asking ‘Bhai kaise hai’, and her answer ‘Takatak’ and won the hearts.

Well indeed, this is one of the cutest reactions coming from the side of the actress Kiara Advani for her husband Siddharth Malhotra and this lovely couple are the major attraction when it comes to giving some major couple goals.

What are your views on this beautiful couple and on this video of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

