Aww! Deepika Padukone talks about planning a family with Ranveer Singh, read more

MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone married actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. The couple has often discussed their love story on public platforms, more recently on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan.

Now, the actress has discussed starting her own family with Ranveer in an interview with Vogue Singapore. She also spoke about her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and how they raised her and her sister Anisha.

In the interview, praising her parents, Deepika said, "When I meet the people I have grown up with - my aunts, uncles, family friends - they always mention how I haven't changed one bit. That says a lot about our upbringing... In this industry, it's easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don't want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children."

When Deepika was asked if becoming a mother is something that she is looking forward to, the 'Fighter' actress said, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

Actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy in November, 2018 after dating for several years. They first met during the making of the film 'Ram Leela' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Deepika said that she and her husband have to schedule their time together. "Spending time with my husband is very important to me. You have to make the timeâ€¦ I have to say both he and I make the effort. It cannot be one-sided. We have to schedule it. In our professions, where one of us can be travelling for a month at a time or sometimes he might have a late night and I have an early morning, there are times when we are in the same city but hardly get quality time with each other. It's not the quantum of time but the quality of that time we have together. We love it when it's just the two of us but we also love spending time with our families," Deepika said.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be released in theatres on January 25.

