Aww! Deepika Padukone's latest social media update with Ranveer Singh sets major goals

On Friendship Day, actress Deepika Padukone celebrated the occasion by sharing a heartfelt note for her actor-husband Ranveer Singh on her Instagram Stories.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 08:30
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI: On Friendship Day, actress Deepika Padukone celebrated the occasion by sharing a heartfelt note for her actor-husband Ranveer Singh on her Instagram Stories. The note began with the words, "Marry your best friend," and was dedicated to Ranveer.

Also read - Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb

Deepika expressed her thoughts on the importance of marrying one's best friend. She emphasized finding a strong and happy friendship with the person you fall in love with. Someone who not only speaks highly of you but also shares laughter with you – the kind that makes your belly ache and your nose snort. 

She highlighted the significance of wit and the healing power of embarrassing and earnest laughter. Deepika believed that life is too short not to love someone with whom you can be yourself and act like a fool.

The note also touched upon the importance of finding someone who would be there for you through the tough times, someone you can cry with during moments of despair. Deepika stressed the value of marrying someone who ignites passion, love, and madness, a love that remains strong and undiluted even when faced with challenges.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 after a six-year-long relationship. They have shared the screen in several films, including Finding Fanny, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.

Recently, Ranveer took Deepika to watch his new film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They were seen dancing to the popular dance number What Jhumka from the film, with Ranveer playfully getting Deepika to mimic his character, Rocky. Deepika enjoyed the film and appreciated Ranveer's performance.

Also read - WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer enters the 100 crore club

As for her upcoming projects, Deepika will be seen in the action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, she has a special dance number in Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film promises high-octane action sequences and is set to release in September this year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani JAWAN Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Sunny Deol opens up on father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi on-screen
MUMBAI: Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj disciplines Romil on how to behave in the Kapadia Mansion, Ankush tries to stop Anuj
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Dharampatni: Woah! Pratiksha witnesses Kavya and Viper together, Ravi ties a mangalsutra to Pratiksha
MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan...
Wow! From 3 Idiots to Made In Heaven 2, here’s a look at Mona Singh’s many amazing roles
MUMBAI:  Mona Singh was a known face on Television and made the show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin an iconic one with her...
Imlie: Wow! Atharva and Imlie remarry, while a new villain marks their entry
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Woah! Sunny Deol puts forth his opinion on the drug issues in Bollywood
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is one of most-anticipated films. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are going to be back on the big screen...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
Woah! Sunny Deol opens up on father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi on-screen
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Deol
Woah! Sunny Deol opens up on father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi on-screen
Mona Singh
Wow! From 3 Idiots to Made In Heaven 2, here’s a look at Mona Singh’s many amazing roles
sunny
Woah! Sunny Deol puts forth his opinion on the drug issues in Bollywood
Hrithik
Woah! Hrithik Roshan reveals about the making of Koi... Mil Gaya in detail as the film marks 20 years of its release
Amitabh Bachchan
What! Amitabh Bachchan used to get upset with late Irrfan Khan on the sets of Piku, Sutapa Sikdar reveals
Kajol
Wow! Kajol opens up about taboos and how films reflect the society, "Sex was a normal part of our culture"