Aww! Deepika Padukone's latest social media update with Ranveer Singh sets major goals

MUMBAI: On Friendship Day, actress Deepika Padukone celebrated the occasion by sharing a heartfelt note for her actor-husband Ranveer Singh on her Instagram Stories. The note began with the words, "Marry your best friend," and was dedicated to Ranveer.

Deepika expressed her thoughts on the importance of marrying one's best friend. She emphasized finding a strong and happy friendship with the person you fall in love with. Someone who not only speaks highly of you but also shares laughter with you – the kind that makes your belly ache and your nose snort.

She highlighted the significance of wit and the healing power of embarrassing and earnest laughter. Deepika believed that life is too short not to love someone with whom you can be yourself and act like a fool.

The note also touched upon the importance of finding someone who would be there for you through the tough times, someone you can cry with during moments of despair. Deepika stressed the value of marrying someone who ignites passion, love, and madness, a love that remains strong and undiluted even when faced with challenges.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 after a six-year-long relationship. They have shared the screen in several films, including Finding Fanny, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.

Recently, Ranveer took Deepika to watch his new film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They were seen dancing to the popular dance number What Jhumka from the film, with Ranveer playfully getting Deepika to mimic his character, Rocky. Deepika enjoyed the film and appreciated Ranveer's performance.

As for her upcoming projects, Deepika will be seen in the action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, she has a special dance number in Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film promises high-octane action sequences and is set to release in September this year.

