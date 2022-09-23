AWW-DORABLE! Celebrated couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to have an Eco-Friendly wedding, details inside

Much-in-love couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding would be eco-friendly that include natural elements like recycled or repurposed wood, recyclable plastic and sustainable food

MUMBAI : One of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha is all set to take the plunge and get hitched on October 6, 2022, in Mumbai.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's massive fanbase are waiting with bated breath to see the couple in their wedding ensembles.

As per reports, their marriage festivities would be a grand affair starting from the last week of September 2022, and they have also booked the Delhi Gymkhana club for their reception party. Not only that, Richa’s wedding jewellery would be custom-made by a 175-year-old Khajachi family of jewellers.

Now according to the latest reports, the duo is planning for an eco-friendly wedding ensuring everything for the same, starting from decor to food. The madly-in-love couple is trying to include natural elements in the couple's wedding venue decoration.

The decor would consist of recycled or repurposed wood and minimise plastic waste using recyclable plastic. Moreover, Ali and Richa are incorporating sustainable food experiences into the menu and cutting food wastage as much as possible.

Earlier, we had also stumbled upon Ali and Richa’s wedding invite, which had gone viral on social media. Their invitation card was shaped like a matchbox with a customized sketch of the couple riding a bicycle. It also featured a quirky message written on the top, which could be read as, “Couple Matches”.

Credit: BollywoodShaadis

