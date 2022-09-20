AWW-DORABLE! Netizens can’t stop praising Kartik Aaryan after his recent video goes viral, take a look

Kartik Aaryan's gesture is being loved by netizens and they are calling him the ‘most humble star in Bollywood’. Clearly, it was one of the best moments for Kartik.

After the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has become a star now. While many big films starring superstars have failed to make a mark at the box office, Kartik got the audience back with BB2.

Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for his upcoming movies. Kartik has many interesting films lined up like Freddy, Shehzada, and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Freddy will be getting an OTT, Meanwhile, Shehzada will hit the big screens on 10th Feb 2023. Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, is slated to release on 29th June 2023.

