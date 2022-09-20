AWW-DORABLE! Netizens can’t stop praising Kartik Aaryan after his recent video goes viral, take a look
Kartik Aaryan who has won several hearts with his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has proven his simplicity yet again by travelling in an economy class, interacting with his co-passengers who showered praises on the actor
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan who is still basking in the success of his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been winning hearts with his kind gesture towards his fans. A recent video of the actor travelling in the economy class of the plane has gone viral.
Also Read: Must Watch! Kartik Aaryan is a true Shehzada as he wins the internet with his SPECIAL gesture towards a fan
In the video, Kartik is seen interacting with the co-passengers, and everyone claps for him and praises the actor for his performance. One of the co-passengers even calls him Best Actor, and Kartik is seen thanking everyone.
Kartik Aaryan's gesture is being loved by netizens and they are calling him the 'most humble star in Bollywood'. Clearly, it was one of the best moments for Kartik. After the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has become a star now. While many big films starring superstars have failed to make a mark at the box office, Kartik got the audience back with BB2. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for his upcoming movies. Kartik has many interesting films lined up like Freddy, Shehzada, and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Freddy will be getting an OTT, Meanwhile, Shehzada will hit the big screens on 10th Feb 2023. Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, is slated to release on 29th June 2023.
Credit: BollywoodLife
