Aww! ‘Dreamt of working with Amitabh Bachchan since childhood’, says Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor reveals that she never wanted to work with any Khans or anyone more than Amitabh Bachchan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 18:26
movie_image: 
Aww! ‘Dreamt of working with Amitabh Bachchan since childhood’, says Ekta Kapoor

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming film Goodbye, stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati. The star actors, along with Ekta Kapoor and also Vikas Bahl, who is the director of the film, were seen attending the trailer launch of Goodbye. Amitabh Bachchan attended the event virtually.

Also Read: Big B gets 'Thaggu Ke Laddoo' from 'KBC 14' contestant 

Ekta Kapoor revealed that it was her childhood dream to work with the legendary Big B. She shared her experiences at Big B’s house, where she attended a lot of birthday parties with friends Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. She said that she was always starstruck and used to stare at Amitabh Bachchan the entire time. She further says that her dream has finally come true and her experience of working with him has been unique and different.

The film also stars Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang and Elli Avram in important roles. The film is set to release on October 7.

Also Read:  Good News! Ekta Kapoor to bring back THIS popular show on Doordarshan as a tribute to brave soldiers on Independence Day

CREDITS- Times Of India

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ekta Kapoor Goodbye Amitabh Bachchan Rashmina Mandanna Neena Gupta Sunil Grover Pavail Gulati TellyChakkar SAHIL MEHTA Shivin Narang Ellie Avram Vikas Bahl Abhishek Bachchan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 18:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Entertaining! Comedian Kapil Sharma denies being married to Sumona Chakravarti in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback on the television screens and the promos shared are making...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Amruta Khanvilkar shares a BTS video from the sets of the show; she displays the hard work that went behind her performance
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda wins fans’ hearts with his acting chops yet again, check out these viral pictures
MUMBAI: Almost after a year Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu Birla gets a clue about Akshara. And now, the two estranged...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! 'I wouldn’t do Bigg Boss but would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi someday,' says Kapil Nirmal
MUMBAI: Kapil Nirmal is an Indian television actor who is best known for his portrayal of Yudhishthir Sisodia (also...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Sai does an amazing job, Gulab Rao’s man tries to manipulate Hariya again
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Shocking! Faisu to get eliminated from the dance reality show so he can participate in Bigg Boss Season 16?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Recent Stories
Lionsgate India Studios Announces Its First Feature Film Starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, And Shraddha Srinath
Lionsgate India Studios Announces Its First Feature Film Starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, And Shraddha Srinath
Latest Video