Aww! ‘Dreamt of working with Amitabh Bachchan since childhood’, says Ekta Kapoor

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming film Goodbye, stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati. The star actors, along with Ekta Kapoor and also Vikas Bahl, who is the director of the film, were seen attending the trailer launch of Goodbye. Amitabh Bachchan attended the event virtually.

Ekta Kapoor revealed that it was her childhood dream to work with the legendary Big B. She shared her experiences at Big B’s house, where she attended a lot of birthday parties with friends Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. She said that she was always starstruck and used to stare at Amitabh Bachchan the entire time. She further says that her dream has finally come true and her experience of working with him has been unique and different.

The film also stars Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang and Elli Avram in important roles. The film is set to release on October 7.

