Aww! Esha Deol has pillows with mother Hema Malini and father Dharmendra's face printed on it in her Mumbai home

Actor-producer Esha Deol recently gave a tour of her bungalow in Mumbai, which also happens to be her family house. In the video, Esha shows the dance hall where most of her mother Hema Malini and her dance practice take place.
MUMBAI: Actor-producer Esha Deol recently gave a tour of her bungalow in Mumbai, which also happens to be her family house. In the video, Esha shows the dance hall where most of her mother Hema Malini and her dance practice take place. 

She also shows her father Dharmendra’s contribution to the decor of the house and the office space where she listens to the film narrations.

Esha begins by giving a peek into the dance hall, which also doubles up as a living room, in her house, which is mostly designed by her mother Hema. The veteran actress has added a lot of colours to the room and has installed just one mirror against Esha’s wish for many mirrors.

Esha told Bollywood Bubble, “This is more of my mother’s space, so I do not have much of an input here.” The walls of the hall have beautiful pictures of Hema from her various dance performances. The room also has a spiritual touch to it and nobody is allowed to enter it while wearing footwear.

Esha also shares her house has many glass windows because none of her family members likes to live in closed spaces. The living room also has many quirky artefacts which have been collected by veteran actor and Esha’s father, Dharmendra. 

The Dhoom star also reveals in the video that some of the furniture in her house belongs to the times when her grandmother was alive.

Speaking of her ‘strict’ grandmother, Esha says, “She would sit in the living room right at the entrance. She was the CCTV camera then would would keep an eye on who was coming and going. 

She didn’t like spaghetti tops, so my friends would wear a shirt on the top and then when they would come to my room, they would remove it.”

The office space in the house, where Esha carries out her professional meetings, has huge portraits of Hema Malini and Dharmendra. The office space is also used by the Sholay star. 

There is also a photo frame featuring Hema and Dharmendra sitting on a camel in the movie Razia Sultan. Esha reveals that her mother was pregnant with her when the photo was clicked. The shelves in the room are full of awards won by the Seeta Aur Geeta actor over the years.

Esha also gives a glimpse of her makeup studio in the house which was earlier a garage. The room has two chairs for Esha’s daughters who watch their mother in awe whenever she sits down to get ready. Esha also shared that her floor of the house has a collection of coffee table books.

Next, the actor gives a tour of another living room in the house where Esha has meals with her family. The highlight of the room is the customised cushions with Hema and Dharmendra’s pictures on them. 

Esha also shared that her mother’s get-togethers happen on the floor with the dance hall while her get-togethers and parties take place on the roof of the house. But she says these are the rare occasions since she is “not a party person.”

Esha Deol is currently basking in the National Award win of her film Ek Duaa. The film got a special mention in the category of non-feature films.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

