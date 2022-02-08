Aww! Farhan Akhtar shares two close-up pics of would-be wife Shibani Dandekar with THIS beautiful caption

MUMBAI: Wedding blossoms for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as the duo are all set to marry in this month. While Farhan and Shibani are yet to announce the wedding, the former’s father, veteran lyricist-post Javed Akhtar has confirmed the same. Ahead of their wedding, Farhan shared the cutest post featuring his “forever co-traveller”, Shibani Dandekar.

Ahead of the wedding, Farhan shared two close-up photos of soon-to-be wife Shibani. Sharing the same, the actor-producer wrote, “Forever co-traveller. @shibanidandekar (sic).” Shibani commented on Farhan’s post by saying, “My forever fav in everything (sic).”

Speaking to Bombay Times about son Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding, Javed Akhtar shared, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

He further revealed. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations).”

Credit: India Today