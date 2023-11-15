Aww! Find out Virat Kohli’s sweet promise to his future kids before he became a parent with Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. They tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. Anushka and Virat were in a long-term relationship before they made it official by getting married. The couple have a 2 year old daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat have been in the headlines for being pregnant for the second time.

While there have been rumors that the couple are expecting their second baby, let's look at the time when the celebrated cricketer said he would dedicate his entire time to his kids. He also mentioned that he will not only always be available for them but also keep them away from his cricket career.

Virat said that he does not want to flash any part of his illustrious cricketing career in the house and also he does not want to showcase any of his trophies or achievements in the house when the kids grow up.

A recent video has surfaced where Anushka is seen in a short loose black dress and her baby bump seems to be quite visible. Hubby Virat looks cool as usual in his casual wear. Check out the video here;

