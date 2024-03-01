Aww! Groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare uploads a romantic post with fiancé Ira Khan hours before their wedding

MUMBAI: It is the second day of the year 2024 and social media has been buzzing with Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding to her long-time beau and now fiancé, Nupur Shikhare. It was, earlier in the day, several videos captured close family members arriving for the pre-wedding festivities.

While the elated family is already immersed in the wedding shenanigans, the much-in-love couple’s excitement is also skyrocketing. Now just a few hours before his wedding, Nupur Shikhare dropped a lovey-dovey post for his wife to be Ira Khan.

A while back, the excited groom Nupur Shikhare took to his Instagram handle and shared a cutesy post for his love and wife-to-be Ira Khan. The pictures capture their adorable moments from a family function.

While sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “One more day of being your fiancée @khan.ira (accompanied by a red-heart and kiss emoji) I love you so much (accompanied by kiss emojis)

The post begins with the couple beaming wide smiles for the camera, followed by the doting couple to each other in the following pictures.

On the occasion, Nupur is seen wearing a red kurta with a matching jacket and a yellow-tinted safa turban with a golden border on it. Ira, on the other hand, looks beautiful in a red meshy silk saree with open tresses.

It is worth mentioning that the beautiful bride-to-be Ira Khan, a while back, had also shared an Instagram story teasing Nupur. In the story uploaded, she didn’t write anything but dropped face with hand-over-mouth emojis expressing her happiness and delight over D-Day.

As per the sources, the bride-to-be has graciously declined the traditional gifts to add a more meaningful alternative. It has been shared that for the guests who still wish to express their love through gifts, the star kid has proposed a thoughtful gesture—donate to her NGO, the Agatsu Foundation.

For the unversed, unlike other star kids, Ira Khan stayed away from the lights and camera and rather runs an NGO, Agastu which aims at working towards mental health and wellbeing. Nupur is a renowned celebrity physical fitness trainer.

