Aww! ' happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical' Alia Bhatt drops a cute birthday post for Hubby Ranbir Kapoor

Have a look at the cute post dropped by the actress Alia Bhatt for her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor, it surely defines couple goals
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 14:03
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in current times, the actor over the time with his charm, acting and cuteness has grabbed the attention of the fans and created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

We have also seen this couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor givng us some major couple goals over the time, well today the actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday, and we have seen on this occasion the actor has gifted his fans the teaser of much awaited movie Animal, and we can see the fans all over the showering all the love and wishing the actor on his special day.

Taking to her instagram handle actress and the wife of the actor Alia Bhatt has wished the actor a very special way. The actress has shared the series of pictures to wish the actor and these clicks are indeed getting a lot of love from the fans all over. The actress wrote, " y love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me ..  all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical 

Also read - Fukrey 3 review! Pankaj Tripathi and Varun Sharma shine in this strictly average comedy drama

Indeed these pictures have grabbed your attention and surely they both define love and companionship, what are your views on this post and are you excited for the movie Animal, do let us know in the comment section below.

Tellychakkar wishes  the actor Ranbir Kapoor a very Happy birthday!

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Animal teaser out! This Ranbir Kapoor starrer promises to be an intense action entertainer

Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Birthday ANIMAL MOVIE RANBIR KAPOOR FANS Alia Bhatt Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 14:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! "Please learn how to carry your cloths" netizens trolls Ananya Panday in this new video
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is indeed one of the major head turners coming from acting space, the actress over the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vivian Dsena to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Dhruv Tara: Conspiracy! Samrat and Tilotama plan against Dhruv and Tara
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Vanshaj: Curious! Yuvika gets a big lead, Vidur is innocent
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Interesting! Vandana becomes a matchmaker for Sakhi and Vivaan
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Aww! ' happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical' Alia Bhatt drops a cute birthday post for Hubby Ranbir Kapoor
MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in current times, the actor...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday
Trolled! "Please learn how to carry your cloths" netizens trolls Ananya Panday in this new video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ananya Panday
Trolled! "Please learn how to carry your cloths" netizens trolls Ananya Panday in this new video
Animal
Animal teaser out! This Ranbir Kapoor starrer promises to be an intense action entertainer
Soumendu Roy
RIP! Cinematographer Soumendu Roy Passes away at 90
Fukrey
Fukrey 3 review! Pankaj Tripathi and Varun Sharma shine in this strictly average comedy drama
Akhil Mishra
Must Read! Akhil Mishra’s wife Suzanne Bernert opens up about the rumors surrounding 3 Idiots’ actor’s death
Rukh
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero