Aww! ' happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical' Alia Bhatt drops a cute birthday post for Hubby Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in current times, the actor over the time with his charm, acting and cuteness has grabbed the attention of the fans and created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

We have also seen this couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor givng us some major couple goals over the time, well today the actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 41st birthday, and we have seen on this occasion the actor has gifted his fans the teaser of much awaited movie Animal, and we can see the fans all over the showering all the love and wishing the actor on his special day.

Taking to her instagram handle actress and the wife of the actor Alia Bhatt has wished the actor a very special way. The actress has shared the series of pictures to wish the actor and these clicks are indeed getting a lot of love from the fans all over. The actress wrote, " y love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. all I’d like to say is.. happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical

Indeed these pictures have grabbed your attention and surely they both define love and companionship, what are your views on this post and are you excited for the movie Animal, do let us know in the comment section below.

Tellychakkar wishes the actor Ranbir Kapoor a very Happy birthday!

