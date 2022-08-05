Aww! Have a look at this throwback picture from Hema Malini and Dharmendra's wedding

The legendary on-screen pair of Hema Malini and Dharmendra is unforgettable. From Dream Girl to Sholay, most of their films remain popular to this day.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 20:36
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: The legendary on-screen pair of Hema Malini and Dharmendra is unforgettable. From Dream Girl to Sholay, most of their films remain popular to this day. But their off-screen romance is also one for the books. The couple, who got married in 1980, celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 2 with their daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, in Mumbai.

In a throwback picture from their wedding day, Hema Malini wore a garland and sat next to Dharmendra. The old photo was clicked on May 2, 1980. In the picture, the couple is seen sitting on the floor along with two priests while a woman stood near Hema.

Hema wore a dark saree with a matching blouse as she smiled at someone behind the camera. Dharmendra opted for white ethnic wear as he sat beside Hema. The actor was looking at a lunch box near him. Several utensils and lunch boxes were kept on the floor as they sat down for their meal. While one of the priests was seen having food, the other was about to start his meal.

The caption of the post read, "Dharmendra & Hema, May 2, 1980." It also added an anecdote shared by Hema on Indian Idol 12 last year. "Usually my mother or my aunt used to accompany me on shoots but during the shoot of one of the songs, my father accompanied me. He was worried that I and Dharam ji shouldn’t spend some time alone as he knew we were friends. I remember this when we used to travel in a car, my father used to immediately sit next to me. But even Dharam ji was no less. He used to sit in the next seat," read the caption.

Have a look.

Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra's first wife is Parkash Kaur. They share two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Vijeeta and Ajeeta.

Credits: Bollywood Life

