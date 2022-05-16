Aww! Here is how Katrina Kaif is celebrating her husband Vicky Kaushal's birthday, the couple definitely give us some major couple goals

It ‘s Vicky Kaushal's birthday today and here is how his wife actress Katrina Kaif is celebrating the actor’s birthday
MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry, in a very short span of time the actor has indeed created his strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

No doubt the marriage news of the actor Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif was the talk of the town and the pictures were immensely loved by the fans all across the social media.

Today the actor turns a year older as he is celebrating his birthday, but do you know how the wife of the actor Katrina Kaif is celebrating her husband Vicky Kaushal's birthday. Check out the post below.

Taking to her instagram handle actress Katrina dropped few pictures where they both are looking cute and defining love and companionship. She wrote, ‘New York Wala Birthday  My Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER’

No doubt these are some beautiful moments of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on the occasion of the actor’s birthday and these pictures definitely give us major couple goals. It is always a treat to watch them together and we look forward to see some more of the pictures of the couple in the coming days.

What are your views on this special post of Katrina Kaif on the occasion of Vicky Kaushal’s birthday, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front actress Katrina Kaif will be seen in the horror comedy title Phone Bhoot and on the other hand Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the movie Govinda Mera Naam.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

