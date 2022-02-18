Aww! This is how ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni reacted to Sussanne Khan’s cryptic post

MUMBAI: Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne maintains a friendly relationship with the actor and her social media post speaks volumes about their mutual understanding. In the latest, the ace interior designer took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning selfie of herself while getting ready.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/gossip-rumoured-boyfriend-arsalan-goni-sets-the-internet-fire-his-fire-emojis

In the picture, Sussanne is seen radiating confidence in red lips and blue smokey eyes. She donned a black sequined outfit and let her hair open to finish off the look. Sharing the post, she wrote, “we risk it all to feel alive… Absolutely.#nobodycantakemybreath #weekend”.

Also Read: Gossip! Rumoured boyfriend Arsalan Goni sets the internet on fire by his fire emojis on Sussanne Khan’s latest post

As soon as she shared the picture, not only did it grab Hrithik’s attention but also earned praises from her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. While the ‘War’ actor was all hearts for the picture as he went for the ‘like’ button, Goni showered her with lots of fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 and ended their marriage after 14 years. While their split came as a shock to their fans, the couple continues to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan together.

Credit: ETimes