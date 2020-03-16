Aww! This is how fans react to Vidya Balan’s absence from Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ trailer is out and is creating a stir on social media
MUMBAI: The new trailer for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is out and one of the first people to react was Vidya Balan who played the main lead in the 2007 prequel with Akshay Kumar. Vidya gave her best wishes on the sequel of the original movie starring Akshay Kumar and the actress herself and expected netizens to say on it, too.

Also Read: Must read! I used to be heartbroken and devastated: Vidya Balan about facing trolling

Vidya posted the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer on her Instagram page and wrote, "Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different Haha!! can't wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!

Netizens were quick time express their opinions, too. Most of Vidya’s followers and fans commented that her absence from the film was far from ideal.

Also Read: 'Bob Biswas' TV premiere on April 30

A user named rupaliganguly_love said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is incomplete without you.” While another fan named manjeerasinharoy commented, “Your cameo would make the film more entertaining, more interesting … miss you.”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer has been making news for the on-screen kiss between Kartik and Kiara as well. Not just that, netizens are now waiting to see if the original film’s lead Akshay Kumar will react to the first rushes of the film, too.

Credit: ETimes

Latest Video