Aww! This is how Sidharth Malhotra helped wife Kaira Advani deal with negativity post the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani has been garnering praise from all quarters for her role in ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ with Kartik Aaryan. This also happened to be her first release after wedding. While most lauded the actress, others also trolled her for a few scenes in the film. The actress has finally reacted to it.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 this year. ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ was her first release after her wedding. The actress was also trolled over certain scenes she did for the film.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, she said that for the first time, she felt a sense of overbearing and overpowering of social media during the time of Satyaprem Ki Katha releasing. Since she was just married, she felt a very weird negativity going on about certain scenes. There were many comments coming up, like 'why she is doing it now that she is married.' She further expressed that maybe it was to do with 'Oh now she is married'. She was confused and reacted, 'Wait! What just happened here?"

She further expressed that this was all too new for her because, on one hand, people troll you for very ridiculous things, but now they troll you because you are a married actor. They expect you to say or do certain things. That got to her. She was not able to brush it off. It was really affecting her. There was a little bit of negativity that really got to her and she didn't even discuss it with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. This was because she felt that the minute she will talk about it, she will go deeper into it, which she's was not okay with. She also revealed that Sidharth also saw it on his own and did not bring it up because he didn't want to make a big deal out of it.

Sidharth Malhotra then went onto share some words of wisdom with her. As told by Kiara in the same interview, "He was the one who explained it to me. He said 'Look there will always be these negative trollers...but if you're gonna give so much importance to this and be sitting at home and crying and behaving like s*** has hit the roof right now. What's wrong with you? You don't know them. They don't know you. These could be like certain fans who did not like that we got married. Just let it be. They'll grow up."

Next, Kiara will reunite with her ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ co-star Ram Charan for ‘Game Changer’.

Credits - India Today