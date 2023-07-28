Aww! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy their vacation in Argentina, fans wish them to get married soon

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are on a romantic vacation in Argentina, Buenos Aires, and the actors took to her Instagram and shared the goofy pictures from their fun holiday, and you just cannot get over the cute name that she has for the Fighter star.

Also read - What! Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes away a food delivery guy who wanted a selfie, netizens say “ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga”

Saba shares happy vacation pictures with her hippo heart, who is enjoying his food like any other person on a vacation, and Saba is the typical girlfriend who loves goofing around and clicking pictures.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan look extremely happy in each other's company, and finally, you can see the twinkling eyes of the actor, and his fans want him to get married soon.

Saba and Hrithik often go on vacation abroad and spend their happy time together. These two couples are giving their fans major vacation goals, and Saba and Hrithik are seen adorably sticking their heads in one these pictures, and they have their hearts and smiles in the right place. Just look how adorable they are together.

Hrithik and Saba started dating almost two years ago, and they left many stunned with their relationship. Slowly, Saba was introduced to the Roshan family, and now she is the heart of the family.

Saba not only shared a hood bond with Hrithik Roshan's family but also with his kids and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. In fact, they had even gone on a vacation together, and their mutual understanding gave them the tag of "modern happy family."

There are reports that Hrithik and Saba might get married by the end of this year, but their marriage will be an intimate affair, and they won't be doing a grand one. There were reports that the couple are staying together, but the actor's spokesperson strongly refuted the news.

Also read - WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

On the professional front, Hrithik is gearing up for his next actioner, Fighter, helmed by Sidharth Anand and Deepika Padukone.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life