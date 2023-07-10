Aww! Ira Khan shares adorable unseen pictures of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta dancing with Nupur Shikhare, check it out

The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 19:24
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI :Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding with fiance Nupur. She recently got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Also Read- Aamir Khan gets trolled for his look at Ira Khan’s engagement; “Aamir toh Salman Khan ka dada lag raha hai”   

Ira has now shared some unseen pictures from her engagement party. She captioned it, “Last year, after his Ironman, he did a thing that led to these pictures.

I’ve been meaning to put these pictures up for 11 months now.

But I wanted to give it the time and attention it deserves.

Tomorrow he’s going to do another Ironman. The anticipation is making me nervous! Not sure about him.

It’s nice to be able to be there for him considering he’s ALWAYS there for me.

I love you @nupur_popeye

Can’t wait to be your support crew tomorrow. Thank you for making me a part of your thing.”

Check out her sweet post here that also features Nupur dancing with her parents Aamir and Reena;

In a love note, Ira wrote, “I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you. I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though. You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don’t think you’ll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it. And there’s still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it’s an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe.. I could go on. I don’t believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists. I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you. And I love you more. P.S. Our relationship in two pictures.”

Nupur is a fitness trainer who has trained Bollywood celebs like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira on the other hand made her directorial debut with stage production ‘Euripides' Medea,’ an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea in 2019. 

Ira is Aamir Khan’s daughter with first wife Reena Dutta. They also have a son Junaid Khan. 

Also Read- “Why is she wearing such a dress where she is very uncomfortable it is very cheap and vulgar” that is in trolls Ira Khan on her engagement dress

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes
 

About Author

