Aww! Ira Khan tagged 'little Aamir' as she shares cute childhood snap

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is very active on social media and has a great fan following. She updates her social media fam on every moment of her life. On Saturday (July 31), Ira shared a throwback photo of hers and fans are calling her little Aamir. The audience loved her cute snaps.

Ira took a ride to her Instagram profile and shared a photo featuring her and a friend. The adorable little kids posed in front of the camera with their big bright eyes. Ira could be seen dressed in a blue sweatshirt and she paired it with a pink beads necklace. Ira looked super cute in boy-cut hair and ears just like her father’s.

While sharing the photos, Ira mentions, “Have you met the coolest kids on the block?...#bff #roomies #coolkids.”

Fans flooded the comment section to compliment Ira on her cuteness. “OMG THIS IS ADORABLE YOU GUYS,” wrote one user while another commented, “Cuteness overload.” A third user wrote, “Nani aamir (Little Aamir), while a third one wrote, “u look exact like ur father here.”

Talking more about Ira Khan, she is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Unlike her father, Ira does not wish to become an actor, the star kid said, "I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

Talking about what she does otherwise. Ira also recently launched her NGO, Agatsu Foundation which aims and targets at making mental health and well-being more accessible and understanding. The young director has in the past opened up about her mental illness she has been suffering for many years.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao who separated after 15 years of marriage, were in Ladakh shooting for their film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The movie has Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in ‘3 Idiots’. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

For more inputs about the film Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, `Laal Singh Chaddha` is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis` Oscar Award-winning 1994 film `Forrest Gump`, that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.

