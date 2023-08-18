Aww! Janhvi Kapoor reveals her mother Sridevi was hiding behind a tree to see her first shot, says, “I think I was the most…”

Janhvi Kapoor now has a sweet memory of her late mom Sridevi when she was debuting in her film Dhadak,
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made an impressive debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, but of course she didn’t stand a chance in front of critics who compared her performance to her late mother, the legendary actress Sridevi. She was brutally trolled and called out for being privileged. But the actress has taken it all with a pinch of salt, realizing that it is part and part of showbiz.

Janhvi Kapoor now has a sweet memory of her late mom Sridevi when she was debuting in her film Dhadak, said, “She was there for my first shot. I think I was the most nervous about her being around so she hid behind a tree with Manish (Malhotra) to see my first shot. She told me she wasn’t there but I found out later that she was. I was very nervous about her opinion.”

Recently Janhvi revealed she came to know about her mom’s reaction to her performance and got emotional. Her mom’s friend told her, “She has it in her, she has it in her to do really, really well. I’m very proud.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

