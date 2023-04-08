Aww! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's young Poo, Malvika Raaj gets proposed in the most dreamy way, take a look

We all remember the quirky young Pooja from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, played By Mavika Raaj, who made us all say, 'How cute!' as we saw her on the big screen. Well, years have passed, and now she looks ever cuter, stunning, and just gorgeous.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 22:40
movie_image: 
Malvika Raaj

MUMBAI: We all remember the quirky young Pooja from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, played By Mavika Raaj, who made us all say, 'How cute!' as we saw her on the big screen. Well, years have passed, and now she looks ever cuter, stunning, and just gorgeous. Well, Malvika has an immense fan following, and she makes sure to entertain her fans with the latest posts each time.

Also read -EXCLUSIVE: I want to be a part of a romcom in the future: Malvika Raaj on the types of roles she looks forward to doing

When a once-in-a-lifetime moment struck Malvika, how could she not share it with her fandom? Yes, Malvika got the most beautiful and deafening proposal from her boyfriend's business, Pranav Bagga , asking her to marry him. Sharing the dreamy proposal pictures she wrote, 

"Here we are, we've just begun 
And after all this time, our time has come
Here we are, still goin' strong
Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou"

Malvika was seen in the 2017 film Jayadev. She played the lead role opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in the film called Squad. For those who do not know, Malvika is the granddaughter of Jagdish Raj (a Bollywood film actor), daughter of Bobby Raj, and niece of veteran actress Anita Raj. However, more details about their wedding is not known yet.

Also read - Malvika Raaj looks incredibly promising in the first look of her debut film 'Squad'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Zoom


    
 

Malvika Raaj Pranav Bagga Rinzing Denzongpa Jagdish Raj Bobby Raj Anita Raj Bollywood Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 22:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's young Poo, Malvika Raaj gets proposed in the most dreamy way, take a look
MUMBAI: We all remember the quirky young Pooja from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, played By Mavika Raaj, who made us all...
Wow! Here's how Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum, take a look
MUMBAI: Actors Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala’s hit daily soap Kumkum has completed 21 years since it premiered on...
Must read! What has Neil Bhatt been up to since quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Read to find out
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum...
Exclusive! Vishal Gandhi and Supriya Kumari confirmed as the leads in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's next for Dangal TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Exclusive! Swaraj fame Shivani Saxena roped in for Reliance Entertainment's upcoming OTT series
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Romil to expose Adhik's abusive side in front of the family
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Malvika Raaj
Aww! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's young Poo, Malvika Raaj gets proposed in the most dreamy way, take a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akelli poster
Must Read! Trailer of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akelli impresses netizens, “Looks like a powerful movie”
Kartik Aaryan
WOW! From Kartik Aaryan to Kareena Kapoor Khan; here’s a list of celebs who got featured on Times Square
Jaqueline Fernandes
What! Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer hits back at Nora Fatehi’s ‘soft target and scapegoat’ claims, says “might take separate legal action for contempt of court”
Abhishek
Exclusive" I have prepared my character the help of my childhood friend Rohan Gavaskar" Abhishek Bachchan on Ghoomer
Suhana Khan
What! Suhana Khan trolled for looking many shades lighter in a lipstick ad, netizens troll her saying “could have easily found a shade as per her actual dusky color”
Dia Mirza
Audience Perspective! Dia Mirza’s step daughter Samaira gets shocked after seeing paparazzi; is the media making star kids uncomfortable?