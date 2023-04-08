Aww! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's young Poo, Malvika Raaj gets proposed in the most dreamy way, take a look

MUMBAI: We all remember the quirky young Pooja from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, played By Mavika Raaj, who made us all say, 'How cute!' as we saw her on the big screen. Well, years have passed, and now she looks ever cuter, stunning, and just gorgeous. Well, Malvika has an immense fan following, and she makes sure to entertain her fans with the latest posts each time.

Also read -EXCLUSIVE: I want to be a part of a romcom in the future: Malvika Raaj on the types of roles she looks forward to doing

When a once-in-a-lifetime moment struck Malvika, how could she not share it with her fandom? Yes, Malvika got the most beautiful and deafening proposal from her boyfriend's business, Pranav Bagga , asking her to marry him. Sharing the dreamy proposal pictures she wrote,

"Here we are, we've just begun

And after all this time, our time has come

Here we are, still goin' strong

Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou"

Malvika was seen in the 2017 film Jayadev. She played the lead role opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in the film called Squad. For those who do not know, Malvika is the granddaughter of Jagdish Raj (a Bollywood film actor), daughter of Bobby Raj, and niece of veteran actress Anita Raj. However, more details about their wedding is not known yet.

Also read - Malvika Raaj looks incredibly promising in the first look of her debut film 'Squad'

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Zoom





