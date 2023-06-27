Aww! Karan Deol proposes to wife Drisha Acharya in an unseen video, asks ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?”

MUMBAI :Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Disha Acharya. Karan’s home was recently snapped for being decorated with flowers and lit up beautifully. The couple is now officially married and it was a star studded event.

Also Read- WOW! Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day

Now in an unseen video of the beautiful couple, Karan is seen asking Drisha, “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?” as he goes down on his knees. Dad Sunny Deol is seen in the frame smiling and cheering for the couple. Take a look at the sweet video here;

Talking about his movies, Karan has Apne 2 lined up. The actor till now has been a part of movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle. However, he is yet to make a strong mark in the industry.

Also Read-Wow! Have a look at the inside pictures of Karan Deol's Roka ceremony

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/27/2023 - 16:37

